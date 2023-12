A bus of Somoy Paribahan has been set on fire in Gulistan area of the capital.

The incident happened around 9:15 pm on Saturday near toll plaza of Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, said Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid.

However, no causalities were reported in the incident, he added.