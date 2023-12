A freight train from Akhaura derailed near Montola Railway Station at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Sunday.

The oil-laden Sreemangal-bound train derailed at around 9.15am on Sunday.

However, the train link between the Sylhet and country’s other parts remained normal, said Montola Railway Station master Ataur Rahmna Khadem.

A salvage train from Akhaura has been sent to the accident spot for salvation, said Railway autorities.