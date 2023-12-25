Cast your vote for JaPa to bring change and peace: GM Quader

To bring change and peace, Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader on Monday urged the people to make Jatiya Party win the next election.

“Vote for the Jatiya Party and help the party win to save the country from the misrule, looting, and corruption of the Awami League. People are suffering a lot and the Jatiya Party is needed for change,” he said.

The JaPa leader said that while speaking at a rally during the election campaign at Gobindaganj upazila.

He also introduced Mashiur Rahman, a Jatiya Party candidate for the Gaibandha-4 constituency, and said the party candidate would serve them if elected.

Mentioning that the Awami League is involved in misleading people, the Jatiya Party Chairman said while the ruling party withdrew their party aspirants from different constituencies they again support independents from those constituencies.

“We are not part of any grand alliance. We are contesting the poll with a ‘plough’ symbol, and it has no meaning to be afraid of criminals. We believe that voting and election will show what stance the Jatiya Party has,” he said.