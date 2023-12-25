EC decides to withdraw Habiganj DC

The election commission (EC) on Monday (December 25) decided to withdraw Habiganj District Commissioner (DC) Debi Chando.

A letter in this regard was sent to the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

According to the letter, EC decided to withdraw her to conduct the 12th National Assembly elections in a fair and impartial manner.

Additional District Commissioner Priyanka Pal confirmed the matter.

However, ‘We have not yet received any official order’, he added.