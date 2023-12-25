Sheikh Hasina is needed for the country as well as for regional stability: Momen

Sheikh Hasina’s government is needed not only for Bangladesh but also for regional stability, said Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Momen on Monday.

“There is an international effort to undermine stability in the Indo-Pacific region. One group is conspiring to wage a proxy war in the region by putting a gun on the shoulder of another. This will not happen if Sheikh Hasina is there,” he said.

The foreign minister was addressing a discussion and views-exchange meeting as chief guest organized by Sylhet Agricultural University Chhatra League on Monday.

“All countries in Europe are now economically affected by the proxy war in Ukraine. The whole of Europe is suffering from insecurity. Therefore, the stability of our country cannot be destroyed in any way. For this, there is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina. Youths and students have to be alert so that a confrontational situation does not arise centering the election,” said Momen.

Presided over by Sylhet Agricultural University unit president Ashiqur Rahman, the function was addressed, among others, by city Awami League vice-president Faizul Anwar Alaor and central BCL vice-president Joynal Abedin.

Momen started his day’s election campaign by distributing leaflets at Naya Road in Sylhet city on Monday morning.

Later, he exchanged greetings with the public on the occasion of Christmas, the main religious festival of the Christian community, by cutting a cake at Presbyterian Church at Nayaroad at 11:30 am.