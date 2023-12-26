CEC holds meeting with Candidates in Ctg

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal exchanged views with the candidates participating in the 12th National Parliament Elections in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the city’s LGED building in the morning.

In the meeting, the CEC requested the candidates to abide by the election code of conduct. At that time, the candidates also raised complaints against each other to the CEC.

CEC assured the conduct of free, impartial and fair elections. He appealed to the candidates to abide by the rules of election conduct and advised them to file their complaints with the appropriate authorities.

Any kind of undue interference, suppression of any political party and any kind of unwanted activities will be strongly resisted, he said.

Among others, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, Returning Officer (Metro) and Divisional Commission Tofail Islam, Returning Officer (District) Deputy Commissioner Abur Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy, Chattogram Range DIG Nur Alam Mina were present at that time.