EC summons AL candidates of Barguna-1, Cumilla-6

The Election Commission (EC) has summoned two Awami League (AL) nominees of Barguna-1 and Cumilla-6 on Wednesday (December 27) to explain allegations that they violated the electoral code of conduct.

The candidates are –incumbent MP and ruling party candidate of Barguna-1 Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu and the same party lawmaker and candidate for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

The EC decision comes as the election inquiry committees in Barguna and Cumilla found the allegations of breaching the polls code against them to be true after investigation.

In the letter, Bahar has been asked to appear before the EC at 3:30pm to explain why his candidature will not be cancelled.

On the other hand, Shambhu has been asked to appear before the EC at 4:30pm to explain why he would not be fined or candidature should not be cancelled.