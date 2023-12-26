Four Bangladeshi businesses participate in Mandalay Int Trade Fair

Four Bangladeshi businesses have participated in the Mandalay International Trade Fair and Investment Forum 2023 in Myanmar.

The event was organised by the Mandalay Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MRCCI) in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Union Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar, according to a press release.

The programme was held in the city of Mandalay from December 20-22, reports United News of Bangladesh

The forum was held with the aims to develop investments through the connection between domestic and foreign businesses and to promote MSMEs in Mandalay region, it said.

Four Bangladeshi companies, namely, ANJ APEX Consultancy Services Ltd, Roshni Myanmar Co Ltd (RMCL), First Greenhill Logistics Ltd. and CF Global providing logistics and supply chain, accreditation and certification, mobile tower installation services put up stalls to showcase their products and services.

Shahedul Akbar Khan, Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon coordinated their participation in the trade fair.

The Trade Fair and Investment Forum also included agriculture and livestock forums, as well as tourism and energy sector forums. Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar, Dr Md Monwar Hossain spoke in the agricultural and livestock forum as an invited speaker. In his speech, he discussed about the comparative advantages of trading and the complementarity of agricultural produce and expertise between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

A total of 262 booths were installed by businesses and manufacturers from Bangladesh, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Lao, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The products that were displayed are food and consumer goods, agricultural produce, logistics and supply chain, investment opportunities, healthcare products, and agricultural machinery.

The participation of Bangladeshi businesses at the Mandalay Trade Fair-2023 is an important step in promoting awareness about the potential to open new avenues for business and commerce in Myanmar and enhancing engagement between the industries of the two countries.