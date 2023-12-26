SGFL eyes 164mmcf of gas in Sylhet by 2024

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has set a target of producing 164 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas by December 2024. The Managing Director (MD) of SGFL, Md Mizanur Rahman, set the target in the hope that SGFL will be able to extract 40-50mmcf gas by June of the same year.

Md Mizanur Rahman shared the information at a meeting of the stakeholders of SGFL on Tuesday.

The meeting was organized under the National Integrity Strategy 2023-24 where the Director (Administration) of Petrobangla Md Altaf Hossain joined virtually.

Md Mizanur Rahman said that Petrobangla intends to extract 618mmcf gas by drilling 36 wells across the country. Of this,164mmcf gas is planned to be extracted from 7 gas wells and 7 workovers in the Sylhet region.

As part of the plan, the Kailashtila workover was inaugurated on November 14, with the well producing 6mmcf gas and 88 barrels of condensate per day.

He also said that the workover for Oshidpur-2 well is currently going on. Production from a new layer of this well can be started by next January.

Drilling for Kailashtila Block-8 will start in mid-January and is expected to produce 20mmcf of gas.

He also said that the work of laying the pipeline in Rashidpur-9 is also going on. At least 8-10mmcf gas can be extracted from this cap. In total, 40-50mmcf of gas could be extracted by mid-2024.

Hope with new gas wells

Md Mizanur Rahman said that the 3D survey of the new cup excavation in Bianibazar-Golapganj is progressing. Two new pits called Biyanibazar-3 and 4 will be dug soon.

“I hope that new gas fields will be discovered after receiving the report of a 3D survey of Golapganj -13 and 14. We are producing petroleum products along with gas production. Besides, a plan has been taken to dig a new gas well at Dhupitila in Jaintapur. In addition to gas, oil will also be searched for in that area,” he added.

Assessment of oil extraction at Haripur

Md Mizanur Rahman said that on December 10, oil was found in Haripur-10 well. Samples sent to check oil quality were sent to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet). The quality has also been tested in SGFL’s own lab. Quoting State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid, he said that it will take 4 to 5 months for the complete assessment. Alongside this, evaluation and compression work is going on for gas extraction. Once compression is completed, the pipeline will be installed. Once this is done the well will go into production. He said that the oil flow was found at a depth of 1,397 meters in the well. Initially, 35 barrels of oil per hour were found to be present.