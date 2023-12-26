Tigers looking to break T20 deadlock in New Zealand

After snapping losing streak in Test and ODI format, Bangladesh now set their target to break the deadlock in T20 on New Zealand soil, as they take on the hosts in three-match series opener at McLean Park in Napier tomorrow (Wednesday). The match starts at 12.10 PM (Bangladesh Time).

As pleasing as it is, the Tigers will play the first T20 game in a venue where they crushed New Zealand by nine wickets for their maiden ODI victory against the Black Caps in their own backyard. Bangladesh’s victory also ended New Zealand’s 17-match winning streak in ODI format at home, reports BSS.

And the way they routed the Kiwis for just 98 runs in their consolation victory would boost Bangladesh further to come hard for their maiden T20 victory here.

The dismal stat that Bangladesh lost nine straight T20s on New Zealand soil would now take a backseat due to their performance in the last ODI. Overall the two teams played 17 matches, with New Zealand winning 14 and Bangladesh just three.

The Tigers so far played three series this year and won all. A series victory against New Zealand will keep them unbeaten in this format this year, which will be a landmark incident in country’s cricket history.

After a horrible T20 World Cup last year, Bangladesh swept three-match T20 series against mighty England. Later they won the three-match series against Ireland by 2-1 and beat Afghanistan by 2-0.

All of the series victory came at home den but now they are up against New Zealand in away condition. With next T20 World Cup approaching fast, the New Zealand series will be significant in testing their actual progress in this format.

New Zealand is now slightly weakened after regular captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson were rested due to medical advice and consideration of the team’s upcoming schedule.

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket against South Africa and Australia,” Gary Stead, the New Zealand coach, said in a statement. “Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players, it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them.

Mitchell Santner will lead the side in absence of Williamson.

The absence of two experienced players would give Bangladesh some edge but even without them, New Zealand are still a strong team at least at home.

“After snapping the losing streak in ODI, we are confident about the T20 series. T20 is a different format but we will plan for it accordingly,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

For Shanto, who had already showcased his captaincy skill, it will be his first T20 match as captain. He had already got the test of victory in ODI and Test against mighty side and now it’s his time to get success in T20 cricket also.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee