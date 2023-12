Pro-BNP lawyers announce to boycott court from Jan 1

Pro-BNP lawyers will boycott court proceedings across the country from January 1-7.

Barrister Kayser Kamal, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, a body of pro-BNP lawyers, made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday (December 27).

The press conference was organisd to express solidarity with the people’s non-cooperation movement demanding the resignation of the fascist Sheikh Hasina government and to boycott dummy election.