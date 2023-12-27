Sheikh Hasina unveils AL election manifesto promising dev, peace, prosperity

President of Bangladesh Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday unveiled her party’s election manifesto with a pledge to give the people development, peace and prosperity, if elected.

“Come, once again allow us to serve you by voting for BOAT, the election symbol of Bangladesh Awami League. You vote for us; we will give you development, peace, and prosperity,” she said.

The premier unveiled the AL’s Election Manifesto 2024 with the slogan ‘Smart Bangladesh where development shines accelerating employment’ at Pan Pacific Sonargoan Hotel ahead of the 12th Parliamentary election slated for January 7, 2024, reports UNB.

In the election manifesto, the ruling party made a number of commitments regarding different sectors, including to make Bangladesh a smart country by 2041, to expand employment opportunities, to take effective action against money launderers, to eradicate bribery and corruption at all levels of the state and society, to establish a universal health system, to introduce health insurance, and to strengthen the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values.

The AL president and the prime minister said right now, Bangladesh is standing in a transitional period. The country is going to join the ranks of developing countries from the list of least developed countries. This transition is an honour on one side and a huge challenge on the other hand, she said.

“The government formed by the January 7 election must have the capacity to face this challenge. Only the Awami League can face this challenge and take the country to new heights,” she added.

“Bangladesh will be established as a high-middle-income country by 2031 and a developed, prosperous, smart one by 2041 by the Bangladesh Awami League, the bearer of the spirit of the Liberation War,” she said.

She said Bangladesh has been transformed in the last 15 years. Today’s Bangladesh is by no means poverty-stricken or economically fragile. “I can unequivocally say that today’s Bangladesh is a ‘Changed Bangladesh.’ Bangladesh is now a fast-paced country moving forward with its potential. Minor setbacks cannot hinder our economic progress today,” she said.

As a continuation of the past, this time, the AL has prepared an implementable election manifesto by setting specific targets. “The continuity of the long-term action plans announced in the 2008, 2014, and 2018 election manifestos has also been maintained in the twelfth election manifesto,” said Sheikh Hasina.

The AL chief briefly presented some points of the election manifesto regarding different sectors.

Transition from digital to smart Bangladesh:

AL announced the building of ‘Smart Bangladesh as technological capabilities are essential to survive global competition in the fourth industrial revolution era. “If elected by the people’s vote, we will make Bangladesh a hunger-poverty-free smart country by 2041, Inshallah,” said the PM.

Good Governance:

She said Awami League is always active in ensuring people’s fundamental and democratic rights. “If we get elected and form the government, the practice of transparency, accountability, good governance, and democratic values will be strengthened in all aspects of state management,” she said.

The AL chief said her party is always vocal about the rule of law and human rights. “The independence and dignity of the judiciary will be preserved. Measures to ensure the independence and effectiveness of the National Human Rights Commission will continue,” she added.

Public welfare-oriented, accountable, efficient, and smart administration:

She said efforts will continue to create an efficient, enterprising, IT-based, corruption-free, patriotic, and public welfare-oriented administrative system through recruitment based on merit, she added.

Building a people-friendly law enforcement force:

Bangladesh Awami League has always worked towards establishing a modern, advanced, humane, and people-friendly law and order force. Due to this, the capacity of the law enforcement agencies has been immensely enhanced. “The law enforcement force of Smart Bangladesh will be made smart and modern,” she said.

Zero-tolerance policy against corruption:

Awami League has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. To this end, the government has taken a concerted initiative with the people and is working to root out corruption from society. “To inculcate an anti-corruption attitude among the students, chapters on the evils of corruption and what to do to prevent corruption will be added to the education curriculum,” she said.

Freedom of Media:

Noting that Awami League government has ensured the free flow of information and freedom of media, Sheikh Hasina said arrangements will be made so that journalists don’t face torture, intimidation, or false cases.

Sheikh Hasina said she would not claim that they have always been 100% successful in running the government despite sincerity and devotion.

She said the Bangladesh Awami League does not believe in the politics of words. “We do what we say. The implementation of election manifestos of 2008, 2014, and 2018 is proof of that,” she added.

Due to the global economic turmoil caused by the wars and economic sanction and counter-sanctions, The Least developed and developing countries like Bangladesh are being forced to import products at higher prices, she said.

A massive depreciation of the domestic currency has led to an increase in inflation, which has an impact on commodity prices and people’s lives. “Several times, despite multifaceted and all-out efforts, we have not been able to curb the rise in prices of daily necessities. This problem is not only for our country, but this problem is also for all rich and poor countries,” she said.

She said the government is trying to reduce the plight of the lower and lower-middle-class people through various initiatives, including expanding social safety net coverage. “We hope that we can overcome this obstacle very soon, InshaAllah,” she said.

The AL president said whenever the election comes, an anti-liberation, anti-Bangladesh, and anti-development circle becomes active with a leap of conspiracy. “They enter the field by using tricks or rigging or through the back door to come to power. If unsuccessful, they jump on the people in the spirit of revenge,” she said.

She said they want to intimidate the public through arson, vehicle burning, bombing, sabotage, or terrorist activities. “This time was no exception. This time, they are also making conspiracies from abroad,” she said.

Realising that they will not get the people’s mandate, they have already indulged in terrorist activities, she said.

“As you resisted them in 2013-2016, let us collectively resist them this time. This anti-independence, anti-development vulture party will never again be able to wound Bangladesh with poisonous teeth and claws – let’s take this oath in the month of victory,” she said.

The premier said her government is responsible for all the mistakes made during the last 15 years of running the government. “Success is yours. Look at our mistakes with a forgiving eye. We promise to learn from past mistakes and conduct future activities according to your expectations,” she said.