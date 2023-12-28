4 killed in Cox’s Bazar picnic bus-pickup collision

Four workers were killed in a collision between a picnic bus and a pickup van in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday morning.

All the dead were the passengers of the pickup van that got twisted after the accident.

The accident happened on the Cox’s Bazar-Chattogram highway at Harbang area in Chakaria upazila around 7:45am. At least eight people were also injured.

The deceased were Riduwan, Abu Bakr, Jaynal Abedin and Mohiuddin of Chakaria upazila.

Chakaria Chiringa Highway Police Station in-charge SI Khokon Kanti Rodro said the picnic bus collided with the pickup when it reached Harbang area and the human hauler got twisted. The four of its passengers died on the spot.

Later, highway police members recovered the bodies and rescued the injured.

They also seized both the vehicles.