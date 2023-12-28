EC wants 1,904 more executive magistrates in 8 divs

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration asking for 1,904 more executive magistrates in eight divisions to carry out electoral duties.

The letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, sent the letter to the ministry, requesting necessary action for the appointment.

It mentioned that during the 12th parliamentary election, in addition to enforcing the electoral code of conduct, the executive magistrates are required to maintenance the overall law and order in the constituencies for five days from January 5 to 9.

The 1904 executive magistrates, along with the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Armed Forces, will be needed to perform duty in the polling field.

The letter given to the senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, said that currently, 1,162 executive magistrates are employed in eight divisions and 754 executive magistrates are employed in mobile courts to enforce the electoral code of conduct.

Now, EC requests 1,904 more executive magistrates to perform the election duties.

Among them, 388 executive magistrates are required for Dhaka, 126 for Mymensingh, 376 for Chattogram, 144 for Sylhet, 219 for Rajshahi, 186 for Barishal, 183 for Khulna and 282 for Rangpur.

As per the letter, the executive magistrates will be appointed according to the district magistrates’ demand and they will be trained in two batches.

The first batch will be trained on December 31 and the second batch on January 2 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.