Sylhet-2 independent candidate finally gets symbol

Muhibur Rahman Muhib, an independent candidate for Sylhet-2 constituency, finally got an electoral symbol ‘Truck’ to contest the 12th parliamentary election.

Muhib, who is also Biswanath municipality mayor, staged a sit-in programme at the district returning officer’s office demanding allocation of symbol on Thursday.

His supporters accompanied him during the protest.

At this moment, staff of the returning officer’s office and the demonstrating people got locked into an altercation there.

Later, they left the office upon intervention of the police.

Hours after the sit-in programme, the Election Commission allocated the symbol, said additional deputy commissioner Imrul Hasan.

Earlier, the independent candidate alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has been doing this to keep him away from the election to facilitate the Awami League-nominated candidate Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury.

He said they would continue the legal battle until he gets back the symbol as he is yet to conduct a campaign without it.

However, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner and also Returning Officer Sheikh Russell expressed reluctance to make any comment on this issue.

Without stepping down from the mayoral post, the candidate submitted his nomination paper to the returning officer.

But, his nomination was declared invalid by the returning officer during a scrutiny. The EC also cancelled it during an appeal hearing later.

Finally, the candidate moved to the HC while the court ordered the authorities concerned to allow him to join the election race with a symbol.