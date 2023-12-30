Brazil pays heartfelt tribute to Pele on 1st death anniversary

Brazilians commemorated the first death anniversary of football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner, on Friday with due respects.

A ceremony at the iconic Christ Redeemer featured a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pele’s name and number 10 on the statue in Rio de Janeiro, accompanied by a message from Pope Francis praising Pele’s sportsmanship.

Additional tributes took place at the Museu Pelé in Santos, the city where Pele began his illustrious career with Santos FC, and in Tres Coraçµes, Pele’s birthplace. Santos FC hosted a tribute at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, releasing 10 white balloons from the centre circle in honour of Pele.

Earlier in the year, the Michaelis dictionary in Brazil added ‘Pele’ as an adjective, defining it as meaning ‘exceptional, incomparable, unique’ in recognition of the soccer legend’s impact beyond the sport. This addition, part of a campaign with over 125,000 signatures, underscores Pele’s enduring influence over nearly two decades in football, placing him among the greatest players in the history of the sport alongside figures like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, passed away in Barzil’s São Paulo on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82 due to colon cancer.