Drug peddler held with Yaba in Moulvibazar

Police arrested a drug peddler along with Yaba pills from Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday night.

The arrested was Shoeb Miah, 30, Dawlatpur village under Shamshernagar union in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Shamshernagar Police Outpost in Pirer Bazar Road area and caught him red-handed along with 25 Yaba pills, said its sub-inspector Zakir Hossain.

The arrested was sent to jail through a court after filing a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, said the police, the police outpost in-charge Shamim Akhanzi.