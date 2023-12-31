Judgment in labour law violation case against Dr Yunus Monday

A labour court concerned is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday in a case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others on charges of violating labour law.

Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana of Dhaka’s 3rd Labour Court on December 24 fixed January 1 for pronouncing the verdict, reports BSS.

The three other defendants in the case are Grameen Telecom’s director and former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, members of Board of Directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case on September 9, 2021, and the court had summoned the four to appear before it by October 12, 2021.

According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularizing 101 staff and not establishing a welfare fund for the laborers, among others.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on August 20 dismissed the leave to appeal petition filed by Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, challenging a High Court verdict that rejected his petition against labour court’s indictment order.

On July 23 this year, a High Court bench issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on May 19 by the noble laureate. The High Court on August 8 scrapped the rule.

Earlier, DIFE lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said they have sought the highest punishment of Dr Muhammad Yunus and the three others in the case.