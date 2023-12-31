NZ beat Bangladesh in final T20I to level series 1-1

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

New Zealand all rounders Mitchell Santner and James Neesham saved Black Caps the blushes by helping the hosts crawl back from 49 for 5 to seal victory in a low-scoring third T20I to share the series honours 1-1 with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh finished on a below-par 110 courtesy Santner’s 4 for 16 through the middle overs, but the bowling of Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful Islam led a fightback. When Neesham and Santner joined hands, the early wickets had put New Zealand behind the DLS par score, but their unbeaten 37-ball 46 partnership dragged them ahead.

Rain arrived with New Zealand’s innings back on course – needing only 16 more runs in 5.2 overs. They were adjudicated winners by 17 runs (DLS method) once the rain settled in.

The low scoring win made sure the hosts level the series 1-1 after losing the first match, and the second contest being called off due to rain.