Dr Yunus granted conditional bail

The Dhaka court that sentenced Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months’ jail in a case over violation of labor law has granted them conditional bail.

Dhaka 3rd Labor Court Judge Sheikh Merina Sultana pronounced the judgment.

Dr Yunus’ lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun said the court granted bail to all for one month on condition of appeal, UNB reports.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Barrister Mamun said, “We did not get justice and will file an appeal petition with the High Court.”

The others accused in the case are: Ashraful Hasan, CEO of Grameen Telecom Trust; trustee Nurjahan Begum; and managing director M Shahjahan.

The court set January 1 to pronounce the verdict in the case after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and the defence on December 24, 2023.

On June 6, 2023, Dhaka Labor Court-3 framed charges against the four accused.

Dr Yunus and the three others filed a petition challenging the legality of the charge framing and seeking a stay order on trial proceedings in the case.

The High Court on July 23 last year issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the indictment order against the four should not be scrapped.

On August 3, the Appellate Division directed the High Court to dispose of the rule questioning the charge framing against Dr Yunus and others by the lower court in the case.

On September 9, 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman, of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, filed the case with Dhaka’s 3rd Labor Court.

According to the case, during an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff members who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.

No participation fund and welfare fund was formed for them and five percent of the company’s profit was not provided to the workers following the law. Upon a complaint, a criminal case was filed under sections 4, 7, 8, 117, 234 of the Labor Act.