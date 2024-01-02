Chuadanga-1 JaPa candidate withdraws from election

Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate for Chuadanga-1 constituency, Advocate Sohrab Hossain, has withdrawn his candidacy from the 12th parliamentary election race, alleging lack of cooperation from his party and coordination.

He is the president of Chuadanga district unit of Jatiya Party, reports UNB.

Expressing frustration, the Jatiya Party leader said, “You know how this year’s voting is going to be held. Our party chairman and secretary general do not communicate with us. They just left us after giving nominations.”

Sohrab Hossain also alleged that the party is not providing any expenses for the election.

“They are busy with the 26 who are there. And 257 of us are ignored. This year’s election is different. No one talks without money,” he added.

Saying that the “boat” and independent candidates are spending crores, the Jatiya Party leader said, “I spent as much as I had. Now I can’t afford it anymore. So I stepped aside.”

In the 12th parliamentary election, 15 candidates are contesting for two seats in Chuadanga. Of them, six are contesting in Chuadanga-1 constituency.