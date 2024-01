Public transport, private cars to ply on election day

Public transport, private vehicles and rickshaws will ply on the election day on January 7 to ensure voters’ turnout.

However, the movement of motorcycles, microbuses and steamers will be stopped.

A notice in this regard will be issued soon.

Mostafizur Rahman, senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said these at a programme on Tuesday.