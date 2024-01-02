Rimi’s plea seeking cancellation of cousin’s candidature rejected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has rejected the prayer of ‘Boat’ candidate Simin Hossain Rimi seeking cancellation of the candidature of independent candidate Alam Ahmed in Gazipur-4 constituency.

A six-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice on Tuesday passed the order rejecting the plea of Simin Hossain Rimi. As a result, the candidature of Alam Ahmed in that seat remains valid.

Senior advocate Prabir Neogi apperared on behalf of Alam Ahmed in the appeal bench, while Barrister Tania Amir stood for Simin Hossain Rimi.

On December 26 last, Awami League nominated candidate and Tajuddin Ahmed’s daughter Simin Hossain Rimi filed a leave-to-appeal seeking cancellation of the candidature of independent candidate Alam Ahmed.

Industrialist Alam Ahmed is the nephew of Bangladesh’s first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmed. Alam Ahmed is also the cousin of Simin Hossain Rimi.