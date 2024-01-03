Two aircraft collide while parking at Sylhet airport

Unable to land at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport due to dense fog, two aircraft arriving at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Tuesday morning collided while parking, resulting in mechanical issues for both planes.

The aircraft arriving from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, managed to rectify its mechanical problem and continued its journey to Dhaka.

However, the plane from Guangzhou, China, was still undergoing repairs as of 10:30pm.

Osmani Airport Director Hafiz Ahmed assured that all passengers from the two planes have safely reached their respective destinations.

The incident occurred when five flights, including four from US-Bangla and one from Bangladesh Biman, landed at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport due to the inability to land at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport due to thick fog.

During parking, two US-Bangla flights collided, leading to mechanical problems in both aircraft. While four of the five flights departed from Sylhet with passengers, the remaining US-Bangla flight is undergoing repairs at the airport and is expected to resume its journey to Dhaka after the necessary repairs are completed, he added.

The airport director explained that a mechanical issue arose due to friction between a part of one aircraft and the fan during the parking process, and passengers from the affected flights were successfully transported to Dhaka.