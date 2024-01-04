BNP calls countrywide hartal for Saturday, Sunday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a countrywide hartal from Saturday morning to Monday morning, as part of their ongoing movement to boycott the upcoming election slated for January 7.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Katie Rizvi in a virtual press briefing on Thursday said the opposition party and its allies will observe the hartal programme from Saturday 6am to Monday 6am.

The 48-hour hartal will be held in favour of the polls boycott programme and the non-cooperation movement for the resignation of Awami League government, the reinstatement of a neutral polls-time caretaker government system, and release of BNP leaders from prison,” said Rizvi.

Earlier on the day, speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP leader Rizvi on Thursday announced that BNP and like-minded parties will bring out processions and will conduct mass contacts across the country on Friday.