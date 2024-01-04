Testimony in 2015 sabotage case against Rizvi Mar 5

Dhaka court has set March 5 for recording the deposition of the witnesses in a sabotage case filed in 2015 against 45 BNP leaders and activists, including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city unit convener Amanullah Aman.

January 4 was fixed for recording the deposition, however, no prosecution witness turned up before the court to submit testimony.

Allowing a time plea of the prosecution, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain adjourned the hearing till March 5.

The court on December 4 last year framed charges in the case and had set today to start recording deposition of the witnesses. It also issued an arrest warrant against Rizvi.

On January 17, 2015, a total of six to seven people sustained burn injuries as some miscreants hurled crude bombs targeting a bus in Mohammadpur area of the capital.

On August 23, 2016, Kamal Krishna Saha, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur police station submitted a charge sheet against 45 BNP activists.

The other significant accused in the case are Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Ishaq Sarker.