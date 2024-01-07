National footballer Zahirul Haque passes away

National awardee footballer and former captain of Dhaka Mohammedan SC Zahirul Haque passed away today (Saturday) at 7 am at a city hospital after suffering from different old age complications.

He was 88.

His namaj-e-Janaja was held after magrib prayer at the Khajur Bagan mosque in Monipuripara area of the capital, reports UNB.

Zahirul Haque, who played for Dhaka Mohammedan SC from 1960 to 1976, captained the team for four times and emerge as a rare footballer that played for Pakistan football team.

He received the best player award of Bangladesh Sports Writers Association in 1964, got the national sports award in 2001 and retiredin 1976.

The executive committee, standing commiittee and officials of Bangladesh Football Federation and Dhaka Mohammedan Club condemned the death of Zahirul Haque and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.