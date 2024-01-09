11 Jatiya Party MPs will take oath on Wednesday

After an announcement of not taking part, now Jatiya Party (JaPa) is saying that its newly elected 11 parliament members will participate in the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday.

Earlier, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu announced that his party would not participate in the ceremony.

He said, “We will take oath later, after holding a meeting with party chairman GM Quader upon return of elected members from their areas.”

Later, Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of the party, on Tuesday evening, confirmed the matter over joining the oath-taking ceremony.

He said the pre-announced meeting for Thursday has been cancelled.

In addition, the parliament members have been asked to remain present at the office of deputy leader of the opposition party within 10:00 am.