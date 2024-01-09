Bangladesh’s elections were not free and fair: US

The United States shared the view with other observers that Sunday’s elections in Bangladesh “were not free or fair” and they regret that not all parties participated, the US State Department said.

The United States remains concerned by the arrests of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day, said US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller in Washington on Monday, reports UNB.

Miller said the United States supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression.

The United States, however, recognised that the Awami League won a majority of seats in the January 7, 2024 parliamentary elections, he said.

“Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties,” said Miller.

He said the United States condemned violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it.

The US encouraged the government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable, said the spokesperson.

“We also urge all political parties to reject violence,” Miller said.