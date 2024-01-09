Envoys of different OIC countries congratulate PM Sheikh Hasina

Envoys of different countries including Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states, Japan and Republic of Korea on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her party’s victory in the 12th parliament election as they paid a courtesy call on her.

Envoys of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and OIC members countries that include Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Morocco, Pakistan met the premier at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, according to a release from Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

They congratulated Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with flower bouquets on behalf of their respective countries.

The release said Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Palestine paid courtesy call on the premier and conveyed the congratulatory messages of the heads of the state and the government of their countries to Sheikh Hasina.

They exchanged views on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and development, it said.

The envoys expressed optimism that Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They also expressed their strong commitment to continuing the cooperation of their respective countries with Bangladesh.

The prime minister thanked the ambassadors and high commissioners.

She also thanked the heads of state and government of all these friendly countries for their continued support to the people and government of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina expressed hope that the cooperation of the friendly countries will continue in the development and progress of Bangladesh in the coming days.

The press wing in another release said OIC member countries including Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Palestine, Morocco, Pakistan also greeted Sheikh Hasina.

The OIC member countries envoys congratulated Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of OIC and their respective countries.

They thanked the prime minister for holding transparent, participatory and terror-free elections.

They expressed hope that Bangladesh will play a more fruitful role as a member state of OIC in the coming days.

The premier, as well, thanked the envoys, and expected that the OIC member countries will continue cooperation in the development of Bangladesh in the days to come.