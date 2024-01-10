Sheikh Hasina elected as House leader for 4th consecutive time

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has been elected as Leader of the House for the fourth consecutive time.

After the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, the Awami League Parliamentary Party held their first meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and elected Sheikh Hasina as the Leader of the House.

Meanwhile, Matia Chowdhury became the deputy leader of the House, while Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton the chief whip and Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the speaker.

Md Shamsul Haque Tuku will remain the deputy speaker.