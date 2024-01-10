Sheikh Hasina releases postage stamp

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover and a data card, marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She released the stamp of Taka 10, the first-day cover of Taka 10 and the data card of Taka 5 at her official residence Ganabhaban.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhwat Moon.

The stamp, the first-day cover and the data card will be sold from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO today. Those will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

There is also an arrangement for special canceller in four GPOs to be used for the first-day cover.

State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present.