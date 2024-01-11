2 lawyers can’t conduct cases for 4-week: SC

Two pro-BNP lawyers will not conduct cases at any benches of the Supreme Court and the High Court for four weeks, according to a Supreme Court order on Thursday.

The lawyers are Adv Mohammad Mohsin Rashid and Adv Shah Ahmed Badal.

A four-member Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan gave the lawyers four weeks for an explanation for writing a letter with ‘derogatory statements’ to the Chief Justice and ordered them to appear on February 8.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, also the former attorney general, sought time this morning on behalf of Rashid and Badal from the court for giving explanation.