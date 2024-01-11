Sheikh Hasina takes oath as PM for fifth term

Sheikh Hasina has taken oath as the prime minister for the fifth consecutive term. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oath to the prime minister. Through the oath taking, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has made history by taking the charge as the head of the government.

Then, President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oath to the new cabinet ministers and state ministers.

Cabinet secretary Md Mahmub Hossain conducted the oath.

Earlier, the cabinet members led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Bangabhaban in the evening.

Members of the civil society, diplomats, businessmen and senior officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony.