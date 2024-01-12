FBCCI and Canada’s CHCC join hands to strengthen bilateral trade

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, will work with the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) to enhance bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Canada.

FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to Canadian investors interested in investing in Bangladesh.

The business body’s President Mahbubul Alam expressed this during a networking dinner with the CHCC on Thursday night at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka, said a media release signed by Tanzid Basunia, Head of PR & Communications of the FBCCI.

The FBCCI hosted the networking dinner in honor of the visiting delegation of the Canadian Hindu Chamber. Businessmen and Entrepreneurs from Bangladesh and Canada also participated in a Business-to-Business (B2B) meeting before the networking dinner.

While speaking, Mahbubul called upon the Canadian Hindu Business Community to invest in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that the Bangladesh government has enacted a favorable investment policy with tax exemptions, duty drawbacks, access to working capital, one-stop services, and many more to attract local and foreign investors.

Key development initiatives include deep-sea ports, 100 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, tourism parks, nuclear power plants, LNG terminals, and the construction of a railway network, he said.

FBCCI President said, “This year marks the 52 years of Bilateral Relations between Canada and Bangladesh. During these years, Canada has become the key development partner of Bangladesh and shares a number of multilateral interests, including trade liberalization in the WTO, support for international peacekeeping, and membership in the United Nations and the Commonwealth.”

Mahbubul invited Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Special Economic Zones, Logistics, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Shipping, High-Tech RMG, diversified Jute and leather products, and the tourism sector in Bangladesh.

The FBCCI president said there is a huge scope for expanding Bangladesh’s exports to Canada, including diversified jute and leather goods, footwear, pharmaceutical products, plastic furniture, home textiles, ceramic products, light engineering, and electronic products, etc.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s economy has progressed a lot. Bangladesh is now considered one of the leading business and investment destinations in South and Southeast Asia, he added.

The President of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC) and Leader of the Delegation, Nareshkumar Narayanbhai Chavda, praised Bangladesh’s development in recent years.

He said Bangladesh and Canada have enjoyed a tremendous business relationship over the years. There are many good opportunities between Bangladesh and Canada.

Like FBCCI in Bangladesh, CHCC also has vast membership in Canada. Both FBCCI and CHCC can utilize this opportunity to enhance business between the two countries, he said.

He also invited business leaders of FBCCI to visit Canada.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Vice President Md. Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain, FBCCI Directors, and business dignitaries were present at the programme.