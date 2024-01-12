The new agriculture minister of the government is Mohammed Abdus Shahid of Moulvibazar

After 53 years, the full minister got Moulvibazar-4 (Srimangal-Kamalganj) seat. MP Md. Abdus Shahid, who was elected seven times consecutively by getting 2 lakh 12 thousand 491 votes in Srimangal-Kamalganj constituency in the 12th National Parliament Election, took oath as the Minister of Agriculture on Thursday, January 11, at Ganabhaban.

Moulvibazar-4 Constituency (Srimangal-Kamalganj) is flooded with joy on the news of becoming Agriculture Minister. Awami League and its organizational leaders of two upazilas enjoyed the festival by distributing sweets in the procession. Since the announcement of Moulvibazar district in 1984, no one has received ministership in this constituency. However, after independence, this seat has been retained by Awami League’s nominated candidate, Md. Abdus Shahid of the boat symbol. Since the declaration of Moulvibazar district in Moulvibazar-4 constituency, the boat symbol has never been defeated.

A review of the previous elections of this constituency shows that after the declaration of the district, Awami League candidate Mohammad Ilyach was elected for the second time in the national parliament election held in Moulvibazar-4 constituency on May 7, 1986 and on February 27, 1991, June 12, 1996, October 1, 2001, December 29, 2008. , Awami League candidate Abdus Shahid has been elected member of Parliament for seven consecutive times in the elections held on January 5, 2014 and December 30, 2018. After 53 long years, two upazila residents can see a new light of hope for development after getting Abdus Shahid as a full minister. Many people say that Abdus Shahid will increase the level of development in this constituency more than in the past. This has created a huge opportunity for him.