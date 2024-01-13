Dawn-to-Dusk

Nestled beneath the timeless embrace of Chapora Fort, the all new Rockpool redefines luxury on the Goan coastline. Marking its grand reopening with an exclusive gig by Indo Warehouse, this beach-facing lounge at W Goa invites patrons to surrender to an enchanting experience transcending from dusk to dawn.

Rockpool’s cliffside facade offers unparalleled views of the Arabian Sea and Vagator Beach, making it a testament to refined luxury. The exclusive reopening event featured the New York-origin platform and label, Indo Warehouse, showcasing the incredible talents of Kahani and Kunal Merchant, the founders, along with other DJ producers from their renowned label.

As Rockpool opens its doors, guests are invited to indulge in posh beachside dining and a sensory journey echoing luxury and indulgence. Rockpool’s culinary offerings boast standout features that make it a unique and globally inspired dining destination. The menu transcends traditional boundaries, offering a fresh twist on classic tastes with a distinct global vibe.

Whether you’re seeking an exquisite and immersive fine dining adventure or a relaxed beachside setting with a menu of tantalizing tapas and small bites, Rockpool is designed to satisfy every culinary desire. For those looking to embark on a journey of gastronomic delight, our experiential fine dining menu is a testament to culinary artistry. On the other hand, our beachside menu beckons those who crave a more casual yet equally delightful dining experience. Picture yourself lounging by the shore, savoring an array of tapas and small bites that capture the essence of coastal living. From fresh seafood to savory bites that celebrate local and international flavors, our beachside menu is a celebration of simplicity, yet with a touch of sophistication.

The restaurant seamlessly infuses local flavors, as seen in dishes like Cafreal Chicken Forminhas and Peri-Peri Lobster Forminhas, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Goa. Rockpool caters to diverse dietary needs, offering vegetarian delights like Hummus and Quinoa Salad, customizable Stone Bowl options for various proteins, including tofu for vegan preferences and accommodating gluten-free requirements. The menu evolves from the Mediterranean raw bar’s Corn Ceviche featuring truffle sweet corn to the Paella Skillets showcasing local fish and Goan Red Rice, each dish encapsulates the essence of the current season.

Rockpool‘s notable Stone Bowl customization, allows guests to actively participate in crafting their meals. By choosing grains, proteins, and sauces, diners embark on a personalized culinary journey, enhancing their engagement with the creative process. This interactive feature not only adds a touch of adventure but also fosters a unique connection between our guests and the culinary expertise on display, making dining at Rockpool a truly memorable and participatory experience. Rockpool emphasizes the use of fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring an ever-changing menu that reflects the richness of the local culinary landscape.

The cocktail menu draws inspiration from classic profiles, infusing innovative twists and flavors to complement the dishes. Signature cocktails like the Smoked Vanilla Old Fashioned, Chocolate Diva, and Forbidden Fruits offer diverse and rich flavor profiles. Rockpool’s cocktail offerings showcase creativity and innovation through unique flavor combinations, unconventional ingredients like almond milk and walnut bitters, special techniques like sous pression, and innovative presentation methods.

Rockpool is not just a restaurant; it’s a vibrant culinary destination that hosts a variety of events, themed nights, and special promotions, creating an atmosphere of culinary exploration and ensuring there’s always something new and exciting on the horizon.