Brixton: Four injured as gunshots fired in south London

Four people have been injured after gunshots were fired in south London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, just after 05:00 GMT on Sunday to reports of a fight and shots fired.

Officers found one woman at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Three men arrived at hospital, one with gunshot injuries, one who had been stabbed and one assaulted, the force said.

The force said no arrests had been made, and an investigation had started.

It added it was waiting for a condition update on all four people, but the force did not believe any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Met appealed for witnesses to come forward or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.