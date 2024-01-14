HC orders to appoint 285 physically-challenged persons in primary schools

The High Court on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to appoint 285 physically-challenged persons in government primary schools across the country on quota basis.

Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque pronounced the judgement after hearing on a rule issued earlier over the issue.

Writ petitioner lawyer Adv Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah confirmed the matter to media.

He said that today’s judgment over physically-challenged persons is a groundbreaking in the history. Hope that, the concerned authorities implement this very soon.

The final hearing on the rule ended on January 11 and then the court fixed today (January 14) for the verdict.