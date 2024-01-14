Hearing on charge framing in 11 cases against Khaleda Feb 14

A Dhaka court has fixed February 14 for hearing on charge framing of 11 cases filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court set up at Keraniganj Central Jail set the new date and adjourned Sunday’s hearing.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal said the adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing various reasons.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War on January 25, 2016.

Three other corruption cases against Khaleda — Gatco, Niko and Boropukuria coalmine — are now pending with three other special courts in Dhaka.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is now sick and was released from the hospital on Thursday.