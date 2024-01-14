Road accidents claim 7,902 lives in 2023

As many as 8,505 people were killed and 10,999 others were injured in 6,929 accidents on roads, rail tracks, and waterways across the country in the outgoing year 2023, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury of the organization disclosed the information at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporter’s Unity in Segunbagicha area of the capital on Sunday.

512 were killed and 475 were injured in 520 accidents on railways while waterway accidents accounted for 148 incidents, resulting in 91 deaths, 152 injuries, and 109 missing persons, according to the annual report.

The report has been prepared after analysing accident reports published in the country’s national and regional dailies and online media during the period.

Meanwhile, motorcycle accidents contributed the most to this toll, with 2,031 incidents resulting in 2,152 deaths and 1,339 injuries.

The fatalities included 1,950 drivers, 968 pedestrians, 485 transport workers, 697 students, 97 teachers, 154 law enforcement officers, 985 women, 612 children, 30 journalists, 32 doctors, 16 freedom fighters, eight lawyers, 10 engineers, and 111 political activists.