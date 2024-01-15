Dhaka Int Trade Fair ready to begin on Jan 21

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2024 is set to begin on January 21 at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in the capital’s Purbachal area.

Haider Ali, information and public relations officer of the Commerce Ministry, confirmed the matter on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on that day, will inaugurate the trade fair which will run long a month.

The government is making all sorts of preparations to hold the fair in a peaceful atmosphere, he added.

This is going to be the 28th edition of the trade fair in the capital, and the third at Purbachal’s Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, with the first edition commencing in 2022.

There will be premium pavilions, premium mini pavilions, reserved pavilions for women, foreign pavilions, general pavilions and food stalls at the fair venue.

The range of this fair has increased compared to other years. In the last fair, the minimum rent for the Premier Pavilion floor was Tk 2.0 million, but the rent for the next fair has been fixed at Tk 2.2 million. Similarly, the stall rent has been increased from a minimum of Tk 350 thousand to Tk 400 thousand for general stalls and Tk 450 thousand for reserved stalls.

And the minimum rent for the reserved mini pavilion has been increased by 47 per cent to Tk 1.1 million.

The entry fee for visitors has been kept unchanged. The ticket price for entry to the fair for an adult has been increased to Tk 50 and for a minor to Tk 25.