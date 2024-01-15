Helpline ‘333’ to report overpriced products: Palak

The customers could file complaints by dialing the helpline, 333, to report overpriced products in local markets and supermarkets.

State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, announced this initiative on Monday during a meeting with businessmen of different sectors at the secretariat on Monday.

Scheduled to be operational by January 31, the helpline will offer eight distinct services.

Consumers can swiftly report any discrepancies in commodity pricing, and immediate actions will be taken to address these concerns, assures State Minister Palak.

This helpline is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency in commodity pricing, he added.

Besides, a new website will be launched by January 31, where the customers will find information on prices and stocks of different products.

The website will be regularly updated by the Agriculture Ministry, Commerce Ministry, and other relevant bodies to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

In response to queries about directives from the national leadership, Palak said the Prime Minister has emphasized the need to keep commodity prices within affordable limits, especially during Ramadan, highlighting the government’s commitment to consumer welfare and market stability.