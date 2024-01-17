Ferry with 9 trucks capsizes in Padma River

A ferry, carrying 9 trucks and around 50 passengers, have capsized in the middle of Padma river on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 8.16am on the Daulatdia-Paturia route in Manikganj district.

Fire Service and Civil Defence warehouse inspector Anwarul Islam said the ferry named ‘Rajanigandha’ with several pick-up trucks and covered vans capsized in the river after being hit by a bulkhead.

On information, divers from the local fire service rushed to the spot and managed to rescue six people.

However, no causalities were reported yet in this regard, added the fire official.

Apart from this, two salvage ships ‘Hamza’ and Rustam’ are on the way to the spot.