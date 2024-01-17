Full fixtures and ultimate guide of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

The ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 19 in South Africa.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature the rising stars of 16 countries battling it out in 41 matches, with five venues featuring the future of the international game.

Ahead of the tournament, here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup.

Groups:

Group A – Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA

Group B – England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C – Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D – Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan

Squads:

Group A

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Ireland: Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson. Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West

USA: Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri. Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh

Group B

England: Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie

South Africa: David Teeger, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma

West Indies: Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir

Scotland: Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price.

Group C

Australia: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen

Sri Lanka: Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage. Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara.

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Matthew Schonken (c), Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro

Namibia: Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett.

Group D

Afghanistan: Naseer Khan (c), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan. Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari

Pakistan: Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah

New Zealand: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson*.* Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe.

Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand

Format:

The event will welcome a new format for this edition, where the three teams progressing from each of the four groups will enter a new Super Six stage, starting 30 January.

Two groups of six teams will clash to determine the Semi-Finalists and the subsequent Finalists.

The bottom-placed teams will then meet in placement games to determine finishing positions 13 to 16.

It will be the third time that South Africa has hosted the Under 19 World Cup – after previous editions in 1998 and 2020.

All teams will play two warm-up fixtures in South Africa between January 13-17.

Key Dates:

Group A and Group B action begins on the 19 January opening day, with Ireland meeting the USA in Bloemfontein, and the hosts meeting the West Indies in Potchefstroom.

Group D’s opening match (Afghanistan v Pakistan) will be played out on 20 January in East London, while Group C, based in Kimberley, begins on 21 January. Sri Lanka meet Zimbabwe to open group action.

Attention then turns to the Super Six stage from 30 January, with the top three teams from Groups A and D put together with the top three of Groups B and D. The teams play two matches in this phase, and avoid the team that finished in the corresponding position in the other group. For example, the top finisher in Group A play the second and third teams in Group D.

Semi-finals begin on 6 February, with the final on 11 February. Both semi-finals and the final will be held at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Year Host(s) Winner Runner-up

1988 Australia Australia Pakistan

1998 South Africa England New Zealand

2000 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka

2002 New Zealand Australia South Africa

2004 Bangladesh Pakistan West Indies

2006 Sri Lanka Pakistan India

2008 Malaysia India South Africa

2010 New Zealand Australia Pakistan

2012 Australia India Australia

2014 UAE South Africa Pakistan

2016 Bangladesh West Indies India

2018 ` New Zealand India Australia

2020 South Africa Bangladesh India

2022 West Indies India England

The tournament was first contested in 1988 and was then known as the Youth Cricket World Cup. The hosts, Australia won the tournament on that occasion, beating Pakistan by five wickets. The next edition was held after a gap of 10 years in South Africa. England were the champions on this occasion.

The defending champions, India have been the most successful side in the tournament, with five titles to their name. Australia are the next best with three titles. Pakistan have won it twice, doing so in 2004 and 2006, while Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies have all won it once.