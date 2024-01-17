Health minister orders closure of all illegal hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen on Wednesday asked authorities concerned to close all unlicensed hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers across the country immediately to prevent any unwanted incidents.

The health minister came up with the call while talking to reporters at Banani graveyard after placing wreaths at the grave of his childhood friend Sheikh Kamal who was assassinated along with other family members of Bangabandhu in the early hours of 15 August 1971.

The health minister said that he asked the officials concerned to inform him about the actual number of illegal clinics, diagnostic and health centres in the country.

“No matter whatever the number there may be, our drive to close all these illegal health centres will be launched soon. It would be beneficial if the owners voluntarily close operations of their illegal health centers; otherwise, we will be compelled to take necessary actions,” he said.

Claiming that his government is working to reach the health facilities to the village levels across the country, he said, “We must do whatever necessary to ensure improvement of the country’s overall healthcare system.”