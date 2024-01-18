Delicious under 300 calorie breakfasts for busy mornings

Weekday mornings for working adults typically involve waking up after hitting the snooze button repeatedly, rushing through morning rituals, and dashing out the door without grabbing a bite—attempting to navigate morning traffic and make it to work on time. Guilty? We all are, more or less. However, skipping breakfasts in mornings could be your biggest mistake, adversely affecting both your mental and physical well-being.

Your breakfast serves as the fuel for the day, providing the necessary push to tackle day-to-day challenges. Instead of opting for a sugary coffee and cookie or calorie-loaded deli sandwiches, we’ve compiled breakfast options under 300 calories that are convenient to make and incredibly delicious when you take that first bite.

Overnight Oats

Oats are perhaps the simplest yet hearty breakfast option. Soak oats the night before with dairy or nondairy milk, and add a touch of cinnamon and vanilla extract. Top it with your favorite fruits and savor the goodness. You can even prepare everything in a mason jar for a convenient in-between snack at work or a quick light lunch.

Poha

Using beaten rice, fresh veggies, and Indian spices, Poha is probably the easiest thing to whip up. It is not only extremely nutritious but also very low in calories. Packed with veggies, it’s rich in vitamins and fiber, keeping you full for a longer duration.

Muesli with Fruits

Contrary to popular belief, muesli is a healthy option. Unlike granola, muesli is not baked with sugar or oil and lacks unhealthy fats. Enjoy muesli with your choice of fruit for a wholesome start to your morning.

Vegetable Sandwich

This sandwich takes less than 15 minutes to prepare. Load it with bell peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce for a fiber and antioxidant-packed meal. However, be mindful not to overload it with mayo or sauce to avoid unnecessary calorie and sugar intake.

Plain Paratha with Pickle or Curd

A staple in Indian cuisine, parathas can be stuffed with various seasonal veggies and ingredients. Opt for plain parathas sautéed in minimal white oil or ghee, and pair them with low-fat yogurt or pickles to keep the calorie count in check.

Preparing breakfast doesn’t have to be an elaborate process. Follow these easy-to-make breakfast options that are not only low in calories but also incredibly scrumptious.