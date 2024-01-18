JaPa to join parliament as opposition, GM Quader leader of opposition

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has been nominated as the Leader of the Opposition in parliament by his own party.

Besides, the party’s co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud and secretary general Mujibul Huq Chunnu have been nominated as Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip of the Opposition respectively.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party held at the office of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday (January 18).

It was also decided to inform Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury about the JaPa’s decision in written.

Jatiya Party won 11 seats only in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, while independent candidates got victory in 62 seats. As a result, it became unclear who is going to sit on the opposition side in new parliament.

However, the JaPa on Thursday elected Leader of the Opposition, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip of the Opposition in Jatiya Sangsad. Now the matter depends on the Speaker.

JaPa secretary general Mujibul Huq Chunnu has said that their party is going to sit on the opposition side in parliament. There is no scope for any party or group to become opposition in parliament.