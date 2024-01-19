From Britain to Bangladesh: Akram Khan brings a new restaging of Chotto Desh back to life

Akram Khan Company’s family-friendly dance-theatre production creates a compelling tale of a boy’s dreams and memories, from Britain to Bangladesh as part of Imagine Children’s Festival 2024 which is celebrated annually at the Southbank Centre and arrives next month (7-17 Feb). It is the UK’s leading arts festival for children aged 0-11. This year’s festival has over 130 events and over 50% are completely free. Imagine Children’s Festival is a relaxed festival, meaning that all performances have a relaxed approach to noise and movement in the space – you are free to enter and exit throughout, and chill-out spaces and noise cancelling headphones are available for adults and children.

As part of the festival, British Bangladeshi Dancer and Choreographer Akram Khan brings a new restaging of Chotto Desh back to life. It is a poignant story about compassion and the transitional rite of passage from childhood to adulthood. Meaning ‘small homeland’, Chotto Desh draws on Khan’s unique quality of cross-cultural storytelling. Blending Kathak and contemporary dance with an exquisite mix of spoken text, dreamlike animation, visuals and specially composed music, Chotto Desh is an enchanting and poignant dance-theatre experience that appeals to adults and children alike.

The piece is directed and adapted by Sue Buckmaster (Artistic Director of Theatre-Rites), with music composed by the award- winning musician Jocelyn Pook (BAFTA, Golden Globe, Olivier and two British Composer Awards) and visual design by the acclaimed creative Tim Yip; known for his involvement in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, where he won an Academy Award for Best Art Direction and a BAFTA for the film’s costume design. The extraordinary visual animations are created by YeastCulture.

Coproduced by the MAC, Belfast the piece was originally co-commissioned by MOKO Dance, Akram Khan Company, Sadler’s Wells London, DanceEast, Théâtre de la Ville Paris, Mercat de les Flors Barcelona, Biennale de la danse de Lyon 2016 and Stratford Circus Arts Centre.