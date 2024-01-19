Gold price drops by Tk 1,750 per bhori

The price of gold has decreased by Tk 1,750 per bhori following a reduction in the price of pure gold in the local market.

Now, the price of 22-carat (11.664 grams) gold has become Tk 1,10,691 per bhori.

Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association (BAJUS) standing committee decided that in a meeting on Thursday (January 18), a press release said.

It said the new prices will come into effect from Friday (January 19).

Meanwhile, the price of 21-carat gold has become Tk 1,05,676 per bhori, 18-carat Tk 90,571 per bhori, and gold of traditional method Tk 75,466 per bhori.